What MICROSOFT could do TODAY about the Kids!



If Microsoft employees and their company really want to do something with all their technology, creativity, and money, they could do this right away today!

Call the White House to get the OK and promise of total cooperation.

Send teams to every facility holding separated, undocumented, unaccompanied children and create a closed database with pictures and information about each child.

Get other teams ready to go this weekend to all facilities where there are detained or undocumented parents who say their children have been taken from them, and upon verification allow them in a supervised way to review the database for their children.

Most cases will be clear, but for those where there are any questions establish a verification process that is quick and efficient.

Help provide quick and efficient transportation and supervision for the children to be reunited with their parents.

The numbers here are very small when it comes to creating such a database and putting it to confidential use in a coordinated and supervised manner. So if Microsoft doesn’t pick up on this right away Google or Facebook or somebody please get to it right now!

