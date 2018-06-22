She goes to the border claiming to be so concerned about the children but wearing a coat that says in big bold letters “I Really Don’t Care…” And then she reads from note cards in order to ask the simple question “What Can I Do…” This is a First Lady getting, or giving herself, very good advice. But then her “marriage” to Trump is much more scandal than any of us really want to talk about and it’s even hard to say about that “I Really Don’t Care”!

What Mrs. Trump should be caring about are the many millions of destitute American children being made even more destitute by her husband and his big business friends.

Maybe one morning Melania will take a short drive over to Anacostia and do a little touring around the decrepit schools and decayed neighborhoods there just a few miles from where she lives. And then the next morning maybe Melania should invite the President and his top economic Cabinet members to join her and show them around.

SHE really SHOULD CARE!

