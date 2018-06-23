Trumpee MONSTERS

So many nouns and adjectives rarely heard before are now in play when it comes to the Trumpees. Cruel, deplorable, inhuman, Nazi-like…are just a few and in all these cases they come from former first-ladies and former top government officials, even a former Director of the CIA for the last one!

“The Trump administration immigration officials have become exactly the kind of MONSTERS that conservatism has always warned against.” This from leading Republican commentator David Brooks.

And all the above deals with domestic affairs. When it comes to international affairs the country most hated and feared in the world is the U.S.A. This despite all the privileges and benefits Americans still have and the resilience of American laws and culture making it possible to keep trying to stand up to the Monsters and the Neo-Nazis among us.

