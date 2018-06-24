Left Forum has lost its legitimacy

No Longer

Early summer yearly “The Left Forum” has gathered in NYC for decades bringing thousands of “leftists” to hear many hundreds of speakers talk in a hundred or more forums usually to audiences of a dozen or two. Filling a gap and bringing many together The Left Forum has been useful though never really designed to have impact beyond its own incestuous circles.

I’ve only attended a few times myself, including a few weeks ago. I took a kind of painful pride realizing that I was probably the only one of some 25,000+ who attended the gala Princeton Reunion who left that oh-so-establishment affair to go spend the last day with the “Lefties”. Indeed no one I mentioned LF to at Princeton had even heard of it!

Whatever, I won’t be going again, and for two very different though possibly connected reasons.

First those who now control the “Left Forum” have sold out their own principles promoting open, thoughtful, principled, dialogue and discussion among “Leftists”…which I define as a cobbled together collection of progressives, independents, socialists, anarchists, internationalists, anti-imperialists, and whistle-blowers, who are in almost all cases highly educated, credentialed, published. The many book publishers who come to display their varied titles (for they don’t really sell many books at this event anymore) tell part of the story. But today’s Left Forum gatekeepers have gone so far as to ban very thoughtful academics and researchers on two very major and vitally important topics — “9/11 Truth” and Israel/Zionism (as connected to apartheid and BDS).

For me it’s not a question of who agrees with whom. It’s simply a question of legitimate individuals and groups with very independent and in some cases provocatively counter-liberal-main-stream “radical” insights and conclusions being quite outrageously banned. It’s the equivalent of political social censorship, thought-police, and metaphorical book-burning coming from those who should always be in the forefront of protesting such exclusions.

Last year in response some of those banned organized their own creatively titled “Left Out Forum” in separately rented space nearby to the conference. This year they organized an online broadcast series of “Deep Truth” forums the following weekend.

Much more could be said about this banning situation, but let me get to my own reason #2.

The “Left Forum”, begun in the 1960s as a gathering of socialist academics and intellectuals, has truly grown gray and tired. The energy has drained, the numbers have actually dwindled, there are few young people who come, and the whole event is rather lifeless and in some ways increasingly embarrassing to even attend. A telling example for me was when I just happened to meet an extraordinarily thoughtful college student who had come for the first time from the Midwest full of excitement; but she was actually quite depressed, demoralized, and turned off by what she was experiencing, rather than what she had expected.

This is not the time and place to try to talk about what could and should be done about all this.

Suffice it to say The Left Forum for me has lost its legitimacy along with much of its reason for being — especially in the age of the Internet. And since it is now turning away and turning off so many, maybe the rest of us should stop going to it, and stop talking about it, and redirect ourselves anew.

