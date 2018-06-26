People tend to like Prince William and he still benefits from the legacy of his mother Princess Diana. But as they say actions speak louder than words and William’s very public endorsement by his presence in Israel today — especially in this age of Netanyahu, the settlers, and the apartheid realities — is unforgiveable.

The Brits of course — starting with Allenby, Balfour, and Sykes — are more responsible than anyone for the historic transfer of Palestine from its inhabitants to the Zionist Jews. They are thus responsible for the dispossession and bondage, and oh so many deaths and so much suffering, of the Palestinian people. Add to that their enthronement of the Hashemites in what was “TransJordan” after splitting that part of Palestine away. And these days the Brits are involved in bombing Syria and arming the Saudis so they can destroy, on top of so much more skullduggery with the Americans and Israelis.

No British Royal before today has ever made an official State Visit to Israel. And to make things even worse William does so in the face of Israel’s imprisonment of Gaza, preparation for war with Syria/Lebanon/Iran, expanding settlements, Trump’s Jerusalem move, escalating racist/apartheid words and actions, incessant defiance of the U.N., and desperate efforts to undermine the growing BDS movement and even refuse entry to Palestinian supporters.

And so, in conclusion, Prince William Be Damned!

Advertisements