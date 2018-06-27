Trump’s Super Dangerous ‘Peace Plan’ Hoax

The ‘Peace Plan’ being arranged by Super Zionist Kushner and his reactionary Jewish friends, which includes former house-guest Netanyahu himself, is of course a hoax. After all the Zionists have been using the Brits and Americans for a hundred years to perpetrate deceptive peace plans on the Palestinians…each one in the end more disastrous for the Palestinians and successful for the Zionists than the one before.

The Israelis know very well they have walled the Palestinians in and fractured them beyond repair, and that what is really being offered the vanquished now is not sovereign Statehood even on a small fraction of Palestine, but rather subservient legitimization of their now worse-than-apartheid status and worse-than-bantustan existence. But with their failed leadership so co-opted and defeated, and with the major Arab regimes now Zionized — especially Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan — Trump may be able to twist things in order to claim triump. After all Trump is the gold-medal winner of deception, chicanery, and swindle.

What the faux ‘peace plan’ masks and ‘justifies’ however is what is really important now. The Israelis and Zionized Arab regimes are being flooded with super weapons and the ‘Jewish State’ is being given total American support even if it initiates war with Iran/Syria/Lebanon. Netanyahu has been maneuvering to achieve this for many years in fact; and now he is close to victory. Plus the Americans are pledging themselves to not only guarantee Israel’s military victory come what may and at all costs, but to stand off the Russians if need be in order to achieve Israeli/Saudi domination of the region.

With Trump’s super treacherous ‘Peace Plan’ about to be ‘announced’, maybe the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists should be meeting to advance the Doomsday Clock even further closer to midnight.

