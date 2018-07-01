NPT Signed in DC, Moscow, London 50 years ago today

On July 1, 1968, the United States, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and many other countries signed the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) at ceremonies in Washington, Moscow, and London.

Subsequently, nearly 190 countries have signed and ratified the treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons from the few countries that then had them to the many that did not and at reducing and eventually eliminating nuclear weapons from the world.

Read again the bolded part. The nuclear-have states pledged themselves to gradually reduce and eliminate nuclear weapons, as well as not to spread the them to other states (such as Israel, India, Pakistan which all now have them in abdudance).

