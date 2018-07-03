Nobel Peace Prize Concert Cancelled

The headline is accurate. For lack of funds, the traditional Concert that has always followed the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize has been cancelled. No joke!

In view of the naive and misguided mistakes the Nobel Committee has made so often in the past, maybe in fact they should cancel the Peace Prize all together, and put the rest of the money Alfred Nobel donated seeking redemption after he invented dynamite to better uses that awarding it to Obama, Rabin, Peres, Arafat, Weisel, Kissinger.

