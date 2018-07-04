Palestine Declaration of Independence

The Americans issued their Declaration of Independence on this date, 4 July, in 1776. They were up against the powerful British Empire and but for help from the French and the weather they might very well have lost the War of Independence. Had that happened George Washington might well have been hung as a terrorist rather than celebrated with fireworks near his projecting obelisk memorial tonight.

Why don’t the Palestinians now issue their own Declaration of Independence. True, much has changed in the world, and the battle against Israel might even require more sacrifices than in the past. But much of the world would applaud, the U.N. General Assembly itself would endorse, and the struggle would be historically legitimized and immortalized.

P.S. Some will note that the Palestinians actually did this in 1988. But it was not handled and promoted properly at the time or since. This time it should be!

Advertisements