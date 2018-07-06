The U.S.-China Economic War gets underway in earnest today, with preparations for political, cyber, space, and regional war in the Pacific all escalating. The Chinese today have even called the Trumpees “hoodlums” and “gangsters” warning that the “biggest trade war in economic history” may be looming.

Meanwhile on the other side of the globe it’s a U.S.-fomented War as well. The Trumpees are quite openly proclaiming their intention to strangle Iran to death, even going so far as to threaten to close the Gulf of Oman to Iranian oil shipments. This too is nothing less than Economic War and here too political, cyber, space, and regional preparations in the Middle East are all escalating.

