Military Detention Camps being prepared for….

Detention Camps are now being prepared throughout the country. Just at one, Camp Pendleton, the Pentagon has now ordered preparations for as many as 47,000 “illegal immigrants”. But the fear is that the Trumpees, the Imperialists, the Super Neocons lead by Bolton, the Evangelicals led by Pence and Pompeo, and the Pentagon Generals lead by “Mad Dog”, are using the immigrant situation to actually prepare for Military Detention camps against domestic insurrection.

And these fears should be taken very seriously, on top of the recent revelations from the Pentagon’s own auditing department that it can’t account for $21 Trillion from past years! Indeed the Pentagon has so much it has to cover up for so long now — from massive war crimes to 9/11 to false flags to Trillions of Dollars.

