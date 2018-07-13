Is the ‘Foreign Entity’ ISRAEL?

Is the ‘Foreign Entity’ that got all of Hillary’s Emails ISRAEL?

Leaking out now in Washington — probably from the Trumpees to warn everyone that they can cause all kinds of havoc if Mueller and the Dems try to bring down Trump — is that some “Foreign Entity” got nearly all of Hillary’s emails when she was Sec State. The “Foreign Entity” remains classified but has been publicly said not to be Russia. With Hillary, Bill, and Huma’s estranged husband Weiner, all known to be super close to the Israelis and to “dually-loyal” American Jews — Haim Saban, Rahm Emmanuel, and Dennis Ross at the top of that list — Israel is the most likely “Foreign Entity”. But apparently the FBI was told not to investigate this. And it’s possible, likely in fact, such an order came directly from the White House — from Obama via his Attorney General to the Director of the FBI.

Plot thickens and maybe the reason for this latest leak: the FBI Director throughout the years that Hillary was Secretary of State was none other than Robert Mueller.

