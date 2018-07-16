The Dangerous Mind of Trump

Escalating Dangers in the Trump Era

[Psychology Today July 08, 2018 – Key excerpts] The public and foreign counterparts are not used to dealing with U.S. leaders with severe mental pathology. When pundits or foreign leaders attempt to explain Trump’s actions, they habitually resort to political categories — that Trump is appealing to his base; that he is bluffing; that he is merely posturing in advance of a future compromise. These are projections of normal behavior onto the actions of a severely impaired leader, because the realm of pathology is usually outside the imagination of a normal observer. The particular traits that Trump displays are among the most dangerous possible for the U.S. and the world…

The world is full of individuals with Trump’s characteristics who lust after power. Usually, society helps contain them, and well-functioning democracies keep them from taking command. In less functioning ones, they may take charge as would-be saviors, only to become despots. Their promises of glory and greatness of the nation initially build momentum. But the destination of unopposed disease is always the same: death and destruction. If Congress continues to fail to act, then we may get to the point where it becomes the mental profession’s responsibility to take medical measures, to save not only the organism that is this great nation but to prevent lasting and devastating damage.

Advertisements