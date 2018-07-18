Nixon, Trump, and Lights Out

As history closed in on Richard Nixon, with the Supremes ordering “the tapes” turned over to the investigators, all of a sudden we were told so sorry a critical 18-minutes are missing. Nixon insisted his secretary had made a mistake in a contorted stretched out position hitting the erase button!

With history closing in on Donald Trump, yesterday he was forced into contorted verbal gymnastics insisting he actually meant to say the opposite of what he did say the day before with quite literally the whole world watching and Vladimir Putin at his side. Took him not just a few seconds or even hours to realize his “treasonous” mistake — even as he kept tweeting away on the long flight back to Washington. It took him and all his senior comrades a long day of urgent meetings and pleadings — from VP Pence, SecState Pompeo and others — to proceed with his latest and among his greatest contortions, and to do so in such a transparently unbelievable way.

Right on cue, as Trump painfully tried to read his carefully scripted and already not-very-believable “retraction”, amazingly the lights went out in the White House!

Say that again? The lights are going out for Donald J. Trump.

Advertisements