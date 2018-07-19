It’s Official – Israel is Jewish Racist Apartheid State by Law

“This is a defining moment in the annals of Zionism and the history of the state of Israel.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset today.

Israel has no Constitution. It doesn’t even have recognized boundaries, not even as defined by itself not to mention the rest of the world. But Israel does have basic laws which the current extremely zenophobic and racist Knesset has just amended with unprecedented new legislation. The new laws in effect supersede and undermine even the Israeli Declaration of Independence.

The new law doesn’t change the basic policies and operations of today’s Israel, but it does codify and legalize them and those ramifications will become evident in the years ahead.

So Bibi is in fact right. This is a new defining moment for Israel and Jews. It’s now legally official: Israel is a Jewish Racist Apartheid State by Law.

