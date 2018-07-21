Assange in Imminent Danger!

The Americans have been pressuring and threatening Ecuador. And rumors are they will soon turn over Assange to the Brits after his six years in the London embassy.

Will he then be extradicted to the US? Probably so…whether Trump who once professed to “Love Wikileaks” wants him or not…the intelligence agencies want him. And precisely to demonstrate their power, on top of Snowden being out of reach in Putin’s Russia, they will probably get him and demonstrate their power to deter everyone everywhere from leaking and publishing.

