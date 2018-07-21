The American State Department Translator in Helsinki could spill the beans.

If the Dems take the House in November, they could then subpoena the translator setting up a Constitutional battle. Trump would assert some form of executive privilege simply refusing to let the government employee testify. It would go to the courts and would be a matter of first impression, at least at this level and in this way.

And there would be major new additional questions. Would any new justice of the Court appointed and confirmed at this time have to recuse? What if the translator employee were to resign or retire?

For the first time the Amercan’s have a mentally ill super dangerous President, who in the recent words of The Scotsman newspaper is also an “appalling human being”. And so for the first time things like the 25th Amendment, requiring mental testing, and “Get the Translator” are under active discussion.

