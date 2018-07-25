Insane Pres, Cowering Cabinet, Shameful Congress

What we call the mainstream corporate media can’t quite bring themselves to say it clearly: We have an insane Pres, a Cabinet full of cowering sychophants (and psychopants), and a dysfunctional shameful extraordinarily self-serving Congress.

The Trumpees have not drained the smelly polluted Washington swamp, they have filled it with political sharks, alligators, self-enriching charlatans. In the process they have tremendously undermined the already weakened foundation institutions of American democracy risking the very cohesion of the country they claim to love but treat with such disrespect and contempt.

There is so much evidence to substantiate what I have just summarized, over so long a period of time, about so many things. The professional psychiatrists who quickly warned of this situation in their best-selling book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, are academics living in a world of reason, evidence, and peer review; so their suggestions of 25th amendment and comprehensive psychiatric exam to properly determine if in fact a severely mentally ill malignant narcissist has been empowered, with or without collusion of the Russians and the oligarchs, are rational rather than feasible.

And so we all are being dragged to the cliff, maybe soon to the edge and over it to the apocalypse, as has happened before in recent history in the lifetimes of our parents and grandparents in Germany, Italy, Japan, Cambodia, Rwanda and beyond. But this time, as the very scientists who developed the weapons of the last world war — and then immediately warned us to outlaw them in their own bold now forgotten book, One World or None — the outcome may well be far far more devastating….even terminal.

Advertisements