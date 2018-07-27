TRUMP to Moscow?

First Trump announces he’s invited Putin to come to the White House soon in the Fall and before the November election. Moscow acknowledges the invitation. However, the same day the State Department spokeswoman says she is not aware of any official invitation…but ask the White House just in case. Then Trump goes on a tweeting screetch and soon we’re told that the Presidential invitation has been put off and Putin won’t be coming until after the first of the year after the Mueller “Witch Hunt” is over. But Muller has said nothing about his investigation being over then or anytime soon. That’s all earlier this week. Now today Putin in Moscow says yes he is ready to come to Washington because he and Donald have important things they have to discuss in person, adding that if Trump prefers he’s invited to come to Moscow!

OK SNL, try to trump for us on Saturday night this crazy Trump Reality Show!

