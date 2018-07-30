“Trump is Losing his Mind”…”True Emergency”!

“Trump is losing his mind… I believe the republic is in enormous risk that goes far beyond what most journalists are comfortable saying and what the general public, therefore — it doesn’t really fully understand”…leaving America “in a true emergency”. – Tony Schwartz (co-author of Trump’s book The Art of the Deal

“This is the most corrupt administration in modern history.” – Joe Scarborough, MSNBC Host

“Straight out of Orwell… He is not just attacking the truth, he wants to annihilate the truth. He wants to move us completely into the post-truth political era in which there’s no such thing as objective facts…. And as he gets more desperate he takes bigger risks in telling bigger lies or more often telling lies. And telling people, ‘look, don’t believe what you read or see anywhere else, just come to me. I have the ultimate truth, I am the way.” – Dan Rather, former long-time CBS News Anchor

All the above quotes are from recent days. And much more is being said in private!

