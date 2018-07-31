Salman Arabia Is Doomed

OK, doomed is too strong and decisive a term. The transformed Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so miserably and dangerously now mislead by the young Crown Prince MBS, is already in big trouble. Just how and when it will collapse or descend into chaos or revolution remains indeterminate.

The much-touted Aramco IPO is dead, and even with oil prices way up Salman Arabia is spiraling into debt. MBS’s war in Yemen is a disaster; as is the Saudi War in Syria that has been lost. The alliance with Zionist Israel has shocked many but with severe repression and reprisals few dare speak out even in private. The alliance with the junta Egypt keeps draining the Saudis with no end in sight. And the Kingdom’s major arms purchases are also draining the treasury while enriching the arms merchants, mainly in the US, UK and Israel.

A big effort is now being made by MBS to buy up international publications and journalists; but the Salmans lack the smarts and ability to pull this off, and even their Israeli/Jewish crocodile friends are not really helping them though they are shoveling up the money.

And then there is the increasingly existential now warm threatening to turn hot war with Iran. Even aligned with Israel and the U.S. the Iranians are more than holding their own against the far less sophisticated and far less capable Arabians. But even so the dangers of escalation, accident or miscalculation are considerable; on top of the reality that the hard-line Zionists and American Neocons actually seem to want to ignite the largest regional war yet.

