Collusion = Conspiracy = Crime = ? for Trump?

Trump and Giuliani are playing the p.r. semantics game in the nutty deceitfulworld they have created with false nicknames for everything and everyone. But in the end it’s the Justice Department headed by his own appointees that is closing in on Trump. Remember now both the Attorney General and his Deputy are Republicans appointed by Trump himself, as is in fact Mueller who works for them. Remember as well that in the end “Collusion” is “Conspiracy” which is a crime often prosecuted involving mobsters, crime syndicates, and anti-U.S. organizations of many kinds and flavors.

