Trump Massacre Looming?

The hot steamy vacation month of August has just begun. By the time it ends the Trump Constitutional Crisis could be far more accelerated with Trump replacing everyone at the top of the Justice Department – Sessions, Rosenstein, and Mueller. Yes doing so will remind everyone of Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre”; but Trump is manipulating and conniving that his base will rally to him and protect him come what may, that the mid-term election will not be so bad, and that he will be able to avoid or survive impeachment one way or another. Especially if Manafort is not convicted expect Trump to strike later this month before Labor Day.

Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!

