Israel’s Latest False Super Deceptive “Peace Plan”

It comes with a Trump imprimatur, but make no mistake about it, what is approaching is another in a long line of false, deceptive, chicanerous Israeli “Peace Plans”, the actual purpose of which is to further divide, demoralize, fragment, control, and more and more imprison the Palestinians. But this one has been crafted by super Zionists Kushner, Friedman, Greenblatt and many AIPAC associates manipulating not only Trump but the Saudis, Gulfies, Egypt, and Jordan (all now indebted to, protected by, and afraid of Israel as well as the U.S.).

