Saudis Freak!

Sometimes it’s plainly evident when a person, or in this case a person/country (that’s Crown Prince MBS in what I’ve taken to calling Salman Arabia) is losing it by how they scream and lash out. This with regard to Canada over the weekend. And this is on top of MBS openly cavorting with the worst Zionists in America, secretly visiting Israel, and what he has ordered done in Yemen, Syria, Bahrain, toward Iran, the crashed Aramco IPO, expanded beheadings, as well as so many other things in “The Kingdom”.

CANADA: “Canada is gravely concerned about additional arrests of civil society and women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia, including Samar Badawi. We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful human rights activists,” the Canadian tweet said.

SAUDI ARABIA: “We consider the Canadian ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia persona non grata and order him to leave within the next 24 hours,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter. Saudi Arabia said it is also freezing all new trade and investment transactions with Canada and “reserves its right to take further action.”

CANADA: “We are seriously concerned by these media reports and are seeking greater clarity on the recent statement from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Canada will always stand up for the protection of human rights, very much including women’s rights, and freedom of expression around the world. Our government will never hesitate to promote these values and believes that this dialogue is critical to international diplomacy.”