Internet Slippery Slope to social/political information and control

In the past control of the means of production, along with control of banking, were the keys to control of the world. Then all that money accumulation began to be used to buy into control of laws and taxes — this being done through the promotion, financing, and buying of politicians via the industry called “Lobbyists”. The legalized corruption of the American campaign finance system and the system of revolving chairs from government and military to corporations are prime examples.

But control of information, control of the media, control of the narrative and what people know and talk about, is also a major means of control of the world. This explains why so many super wealthy have spent so much time and money buying magazines and newspapers, and more recently in history TV, entertainment and news networks.

The free-wheeling internet, which evolved into “net neutrality”, in the past 20 years has severely disrupted all that control for the super-wealthy and the governments they both control and serve. Now they are counter-attacking with new means and goals, especially in the U.S. with the multi-tentacled Trumpee/Koch/Neocon/Zionist/Evangelical/alt-right/CPAC take-over.

And so: “Net Neutrality” is gone. Citizens United created a torrent of even more unlimited often uncounted money into media and politics. New rulings mean even tax-exempt organizations can hide their contributors from being known. We have a super billionaire President and associates who have even kept their wealth sources and tax returns secret.

And now the titans of social media content — under extreme pressure from governments and special interests — are designating themselves the deciders of the views and content available easily to everyone. Now they have taken on the role of censorship using their power to decide what is and what is not determined to be “hate speech”, “violence-promoting ideas”, “racism”, and “conspiracy theories”. Some think this is not such a big deal as there are other ways to get things out…which is true. But the more obscure, the more difficult, the more time-consuming, the more vilified…the more difficult to be heard, to gain a big following, to complete with the biggies (Main Stream Media), and to have serious impact with the masses….also know as the electorate.

