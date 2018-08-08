The Liberals are wrong big-time this time!

Many “liberals” are defending Apple and Facebook and Google not only for banning Alex Jones and Infowars but for removing thousands of past videos, programs, and writings from their platforms that already had millions of subscribers. While it’s true Jones is way out there on many things, he’s actually on target about other important things, whatever his motives and however outrageous his style. Beyond that nobody is forcing anybody to follow him, that decision is taken by millions of individuals on their own. And beyond that, if the giant tech companies really want to ban people who foster lies, hate, deceptions, and conspiracy theories, they should be starting with the biggest one of all who inhabits the White House!

Where the liberals are on so wrong in their defense of the tech giants is they just refuse to connect the dots about why this is happening and what it can lead to. In addition to that, they are so desperate to fight against Trump and the alt-right, and to elect Democrats, that they even overlook what use to be their own core values.

For once the techies become the arbiters of what is “hate”, what is “racism”, what is a “conspiracy theory”, and thus what is “acceptable” — and we all know the pressures on them come not just from governments but from special interest pressure groups who have their army of trolls and defamation experts — the very nature of the Internet as we have known it becomes corrupted. Which in fact is just what the powers that be want!

Together with the end of “Net Neutrality” the liberals just can’t see where things are going and why — mostly because “liberal” political correctness has in fact run amok and become aligned with restrictions and censorship. Of course they don’t see it that way; and that’s the problem…they don’t any longer see clearly when it comes to the original purposes of the First Amendment and the need to prevent government, those aligned with them, and anyone else in fact, from telling us who is OK and who is not.

Another major user of YouTube, one of the biggest when it comes to users, is RT. Last year, while ending “Net Neutrality” the government also got RT declared a foreign agent, imposing new restrictions that don’t apply to other news sources. What are the misguided liberals going to say when Congress passes a new law saying that RT is now sanctioned because it is supported by the Russian government, and that means anyone cooperating with them or broadcasting them is also subject to fines and restrictions?

Another major pressure group is Israel and it’s oh-so-dangerous and powerful Israeli/Jewish lobby. One of their major campaigns now is getting local and state governments, as well as the Congress, to pass laws and restrictions that if some entity or person supports boycotting of Israel they can not do business with any local or state body or entities of the federal government. Meanwhile their trolls are being increasingly tasked, to object and criticize this or that on the major social media — a la Jones — as “anti-semitic” or “hate speech” or “vile conspiracy theories” — as they have done over the years to intimidate and get fired Professors and writers and government officials.

The “liberals” think they can manage the slippery slope; but they actually are in danger of falling off the slippery cliff.

Advertisements