Time to UnAddict from FACEBOOK

The Facebook Police are already out of control.

Looks like I was way ahead of the curve on this one. Here’s what I published nearly a year ago now in August last year:

The Facebook Censors Strike for Zuck

https://markbruzonsky.wordpress.com/2017/08/14/the-facebook-censors-strike-for-zuck/

14 Aug 2017: What’s next? Will a similar gross insulting poster about Trump, or maybe one showing some White Supremacist ranting about the virtues of Hitler, cause the Facebook censors to shut down those accounts, effectively in this near-monopoly social media age barring them from freedom of speech? GoDaddy (a far lesser monopoly) has just taken such a similar step in fact by ending the registration and website of one of the hate-right-white groups.

What’s next? Maybe Verizon will shut off someone’s phone for sending badly offensive, but entirely legal, pictures or words? Maybe some university will terminate a professor for asserting that elements within the U.S. government, and/or the Israelis, were behind 9/11? Maybe a government official, like at Google, will get terminated for strangely suggesting his job is better suited to males then females, or whites than blacks, or younger rather than older? Maybe the Congress will cut citizens and NGOs off and even charge them with crimes for supporting BDS?

Who decides? Where are the limits? How does one object, appeal, explain?

When one group or individual is banned as racist, white supremacist, hate-filled, or anti-semitic, who gets to make and enforce such declarations. This vilification has been done in the past with Japs and Communists, with “whistleblowers” and “traitors”, with persons engaging in certain forms of sexual conduct. with black-listed “communists”, and with black people wanting to sit in a restaurant or bus.

It’s up to accoutable local and federal government to make laws when it comes to what is unlawful no matter how hateful or wrong. It’s not up to Facebook or Verizon or any other business or private organizations to make these decision and interfere with deeply embedded Constitutional principles. The last lines of defense are the courts, the independent media, and learned academics to speak up, to remember the past, to safeguard the future.