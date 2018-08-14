“They just came out with a poll, did you hear? The most popular person in the history of the Republican Party is Trump, can you believe it?” Donald J. Trump, 12 July 2018



Waging his finger at the media cameras that can’t resist his rantings, the madman American President is preparing his troops for the impeachment civil war.

He screams about the “Fake, Fake, Disgusting News.” We should all be screaming about the “Fake, Fake, Disgusting President!”

With Manafort likely soon convicted; with the House and subpoena power likely in the hands of the Democrats come November; with his deals about Korea, Iran, Syria, Turkey, Russia, China, plus “the century” all unraveling; with the economic bubble and stock market sooner or later diving; and with DOJ/Mueller closing in on him and cronies…

With all that ahead the severely malignant narcissist President which the courageous group of psychiatrists led by Bandy Lee at Yale — authors of THE DANGEROUS CASE OF DONALD TRUMP — have warned us about from the start, is now more dangerous than ever.

Advertisements