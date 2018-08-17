Trump/Bibi/Saudi “SLAP of the CENTURY”

This is no time to mince words. Let’s remember that Mahmoud Abbas is a miserably terribly failed, illegitimate, quisling, not real and not credible “President of the Palestinian Authority”…an Israeli/U.S. creation from the start. His list of stupid, treacherous, onerous acts spans pages and decades. That said, how cute that Abbas has just called the Trump/Kushner/Netanyahu/Saudi upcoming Super Zionist “Deal of the Century Peace Plan” the “Slap of the Century” which he is going to prevent from taking root. Had it not been for him and his gang of despicable cronies that continue to run the “Authority” on behalf of themselves as sub-contractor occupiers for Israel of the Palestinian people, today’s outrageously horrible state of affairs would never have come to be.

