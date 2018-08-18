Greater Israel

OK, it’s a pictorial exaggeration for impact. But with Israel’s over-whelming military and clandestine power, on top of its alliance with the US, UK, and NATO — plus its close links now with Saudi Arabia, the Gulf countries, Jordan, and Egypt — Israel rules in today’s Middle East. And that’s why the Israelis are pushing hard to get Trump to champion the ARAB NATO alliance an the upcoming White House meeting in order to keep the Arab dictatorial regimes in power and to isolate and take down Iran along with Hezbollah and Assad one way or another.

