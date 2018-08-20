Major Media working with US and Israel governments

Two egregious recent examples this weekend.

The flagship CBS News program 60 Minutes last night did a feature about Syria. Not only was it all about how the Syrian Government was guilty for using outlawed Sarin gas in past years, but their story was based on and featured the “humanitarian White Helmets” who had helped gather the evidence. NO mention though that the White Helmets were a UK/US created and funded organization only during “humanitarian” work in the rebel areas. NO mention that recently the Israelis, coordinated with the US, mounted an unprecedented secret mission to save the White Helmets from capture by going in to Syria to save them and their families so they could be resettled in Jordan, Israel, and the UK.

The Atlantic Magazine has just done a major feature warning Americans that the Russians are continuing to “interfere” in U.S. elections by trying to create confusion to undermine America’s will to fight. The magazine this time hooked up more than ever with The Atlantic Council in Washington, a rather notorious think-tank full of retired and masked DOS, DOD, and CIA types and long known as a super front NGO for NATO. While highly critical of Russian supported media like RT, no mention in the article about who funds and controls The Atlantic Council, nor that the chief editor of The Atlantic is himself a long-time ardent Zionist who could himself be considered a dually-loyal American Jew known for his close coordination with the Israeli/Jewish Lobby.

