Uri Avneri was one of a kind. In a more just world he would have received some kind of Nobel prize for let’s call it peace literature and political courage. His columns, up to his end, were nearly always brilliant as well as extremely insightful and provocative, whether one fully agreed or not.

For many years as a young journalist when I was visiting Israel often monthly one of my first stops would be Uri’s central Tel Aviv apartment.

In 1982 when he was the first Israeli journalist to meet with PLO head Yasser Arafat I happened to be sitting in his Paris apartment with another great man who had made the then unprecedented arrangements. I vividly remember Isam Sartawi, as he put down the phone, jumping with joyous excitement as he told me he had just got the news Uri and Arafat were meeting in Beirut.

Years later my relationship with Uri rather abruptly changed, practically ended. It’s a difficult story for another time. He had written something false, defamatory and dangerous about me and a Palestinian woman under very unusual circumstances in his kind of National Inquirer-like Haolam Hazeh. I never forgave Uri, wrongly I have realized for some time, and though we occasionally bumped into each other after that I never again went to his apartment or meet with him as I use to.

What a great personal lose for me. Far more importantly what a tremendous loss for Israelis and Palestinians in the ongoing struggle to avoid even greater cataclysm.

