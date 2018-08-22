“Fake News and Russia Witch Hunt”

Within hours of his Campaign Manager’s conviction and his personal lawyer/fixer’s confession POTUS Trump was on the campaign trail rallying his base with the slogan “Fake News and Russia Witch Hung!”

The slow-moving Constitutional Crisis is still on the horizon but faster approaching. Whether it will also degenerate into a kind of nation-wide street civil war beyond Washington politics is increasingly likely.

But even if we awake one day to President Pence, we will have traded a severely mentally ill dictator for an ideologically ill super evangelical. And whatever combination of things — including Wikileaks, Russians, hacked emails, unsecure computer servers, Huma Weiner, Seth Rich, James Comey, to name just the main ones I can recall at the moment — brought Trump/Pence to power, election 2016 seriously altered the very nature of the United States and changed the very trajectory of world affairs.

Advertisements