Saudi Treason

It’s a word now in vogue because it has been used by a former career CIA Director to describe the conduct of the dangerous American President. It’s a word that can also be applied to MBS of now Salman Arabia – most of all for his dealings with the worst hard-line Zionists and Israeli agents not only openly in the U.S. but secretly when visiting Israel!

But beyond this treason of MBS to the Palestinians, to the Arabs, and to the Muslims, there’s a list of other treacherous and criminal things as well:

The Kingdom is about to execute women, not to mention men, for “subversion”…in other words for strongly speaking up and opposing MBS! Criminal wars against Syria and Yemen Extreme spending on US and UK arms Blockade and almost invasion of Qatar Kidnapping of Lebanese Prime Minister Breaking relations with Canada over criticism about human rights Conspiracy with Israel and U.S. to make economic war on Iran preparing to replace the Iran regime with one much more to the liking of the US and Israel.

Will MBS survive? Not likely, but who knows how long his removal will take and at what cost. He’s already been forced to cancel the historic Aramco IPO which was to be the financial crown jewel of his purported plan to remake Saudi Arabia. Actually I mentioned months ago he would be forced to do that, but the official word just came yesterday.

It’s too uncertain to say for sure that Salman Saudi Arabia is doomed. But it’s not too early to declare MBS traitorous, including to the memory of his forebearers who governed far more cautiously even attempting to try at times to respect what the Arab and Muslim peoples hold dearest…their dignity and self-respect.

