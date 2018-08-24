Cohen’s lawyer was Clinton’s!

QUESTION? Did Davis give Cohen a sweetheart deal so he could get the job and find out everything? And is he now raising funds via Cohen that will be used to pay himself from Clinton Democrats?

Lanny Davis is a big-time long-time Democratic Party lawyer/fixer who is now Michael Cohen’s lawyer/fixer who was Trump’s former lawyer/fixer. Davis is super close to the Clintons and also quite an intimate of another major player, Joe Lieberman, who almost became Vice-President when Al Gore got more votes than George Bush.

Now Davis is also hustling for funds to pay himself having set up a GoFundMe. It was set up so quickly that on the first day last Monday Davis kept giving out a slightly wrong website. Within minutes that non-existent site was anonymously registered by someone else linking it to the Trump Campaign!

Question, did super Clinton lawyer/fixer get involved to push Cohen to super turn on Trump to push forward impeachment of Trump? And did he get the job willing to accept little money so he could scoop up all the dirt from Cohen? And is he now using fund-raising techniques to allow Dem party and Clinton donors to finance himself via “Cohen Truth” GoFundMe?

