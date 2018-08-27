McCain = America

He was an ardent militarist…a smiling imperialist who came to exemplify the country he and his forefathers served in uniform. He championed all of America’s wars without distinctions — from Vietnam to Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria. He fueled the Cold War; and in more recent years egged on the increasingly dangerous confrontation with Russia. He lobbied for war with Iran even singing in public, literally, “Bomb, Bomb, Bomb Iran” to a popular Beach Boys tune. And let’t not forget because of him Sarah Paylin could have become U.S. President!

Indeed, now departed and about to be universally eulogized in Washington with his name likely to adorn the Senate Building in which he served, replacing now forgotten Senator Richard Russell of yesteryear, John McCain was in fact a true representative of the American Empire and the military-industrial complex.

For many, his appealing personality, temperament, and at times bipartisan conviviality are what is most remembered, and in today’s Washington already rather desperately missed. But at the same time it should actually be remembered what he stood for — for he was among the most hawkish and militant members of the Senate. And thus this year’s huge Congressional military expropriation, including major expanded funded for a new generation of nuclear weapons, also bears his name.

Advertisements