SUPER COLLUSION – Trump and Pecker

QUESTIONS FOR DOJ and MUELLER:

Why immunity for Pecker who helped make Trump President?

What has happened to the contents of Pecker’s safe with all the Trump secrets?

Why no mention of the major payments to Pecker from the Saudis?

Whatever Russian “collusion” there was that helped bring Trump to power, it overlaps with a far more major “colluder” that did in fact do so — David Pecker and his National Inquirer super-market tabloid that constantly praised Trump and damned Hillary.

If a publication, however shady, wants to provide major support to one candidate or another, even if the publisher and the candidate are long-time business and financial chums, the first amendment says that’s OK. BUT if the publisher and the chosen candidate coordinate with the each other to “catch and kill” damningly salacious sex stories and at the same time to headline outrageous lies about another the other candidate, that’s real culpable “collusion”, that’s real criminality over and above gross violation of the campaign finance laws.

Indeed there are credible reports that every major National Inquirer story involving Trump or Hillary during the campaign was first “run by” Trump’s loyal attorney/fixer…none other than Michael Cohen…before publication!

With less than 100,000 votes in key electoral states making the difference, what The National Inquirer did for Trump quite likely made him President. Just think of all the millions of super-market shoppers who saw the headlines glorifying and legitimazing Trump while castigating and demeaning Clinton!

And then, among other pay-offs, once in the White House Trump soon arranged for big money from the Saudis to go to Pecker for various services including the publication of a slick magazine promoting Crown Prince MBS and “The New Kingdom”. That Saudi money was likely in the multi-millions but may never be known unless Mueller indicts David Pecker and subpoenas the records. And yet, instead of doing that the owner of The National Inquirer has been “granted immunity” and the critical questions above in red not answered!

