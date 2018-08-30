Hey Google! RESIST and “DO NO EVIL”

Hey Google. Your original mantra was right and you need get back to it – DO NO EVIL. Beyond all the complications this now means two things overall:

STOP helping the Chinese censor and repress. Stop work now on any browser for China with built-in dictated censorship and any China-version censored browser built on your Chrome. STAY firm that the American government has no place telling you how to build and maintain your products.

True, there may be financial costs for your DO NO EVIL mantra and staying true to your basic American values (at least as they are professed). But if you do otherwise expect troubles to follow you everywhere, users to look elsewhere, and employees to rumble. Much better to show the way for other biggies, including Facebook and Twitter, to follow in your footsteps.

Advertisements