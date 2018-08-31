Who COLLUDED to ELECT TRUMP?

It’s not the Russians who did the greatest collusion that brought Trump to power. The person and institution most responsible for that feat are much closer to home — David Pecker and his National Enquirer.

Pecker not only colluded with Trump and his lawyer/fixer Cohen to buy silence at a critical time from the porn and Playboy women Trump bedded. Even more impact probably came from millions who saw the screaming headlines applauding/legitimizing Trump, and denouncing/defaming Clinton, in their supermarkets.

The Pecker/Trump/Cohen goal wasn’t to sell magazines and loose money — in fact sales were way down and the company in considerable debt. Rather the goal was to set a climate and influence voters especially in the Trump heartland.

Compared to what is said the Russians maybe did using Facebook, The National Enquirer surely trumped them! And damningly/illegally it was all done in close coordination/collusion with Trump himself!

