Western Sahara – Independence Now!

The story of Morocco’s 1975 invasion and occupation of Western Sahara ever since — with considerable American help all these years — has been greatly suppressed. Democracy Now and Amy Goodman broke through that in their exclusive and quite remarkable exposee yesterday, 31 August. Watch it in full.

Time is long overdue for the Independence of Western Sahara and the end to it’s tragic status as the last occupied colony in Africa. And if Morocco continues it’s brutal occupation and refuses to allow a free vote it’s long overdue that Morocco be sanctioned and held to account!

