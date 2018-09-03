UNRWA/Palestine – Damn Saudi, UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan

The Zionist plot to complete the historical theft of Palestine is nearing completion, a hundred years after Balfour/Brandeis, 70 years after Truman/Clifford, 25 years after Oslo/White. Trump is being severely manipulated by the Israelis through his appointment of the Super Zionist Kushner, Greenblatt, and Friedman team working in intimate coordination with Netanyahu. The U.S. connivance with Israel and the Jews makes the Americans totally complicitous more than ever in this greatest of historical travesties. The American formal recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli, abandonment for Israel of the U.N. Human Rights Council and UNESCO, and now defunding to undermine and delegitimize UNRWA, are all part of the massive Zionist scheme to counter and to defraud the international community on behalf of The Jewish State and the Israel Lobby.

No country in history has received nearly as much financial, political, and military support from the U.S. for so long as has Israel. Indeed what the Americans have provided Israel may be greater then what they have provided all the rest of the countries in the world combined!

BUT it is the major Arab States who deserve even more condemnation now as super colluders and cowardly co-conspirators with the Americans and Israel — at the top of that list Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan. Together they could have prevented the Americans from doing what they have. Right now they could and should easily pick up and in fact expand the funding of UNRWA. They could demand at the upcoming General Assembly session this month that the U.N. reinforce it’s past resolutions demanding Palestinian Statehood and the long-established Right of Return, proclaim Jerusalem the capital of Palestine, endorse the BDS movement as fully legitimate, and reinstate the wide-spread view that Zionism has become a form of racism whatever it’s other attributes.

