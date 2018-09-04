KAVANAUGH/Trump – What Dems should do today

The Dems should do a SCOTUS bolt this week! True it would be more than unusual, maybe even unprecedented. But then lots of things the Repubs have been doing are unprecedented, including quashing the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court appointees precisely in order to rush their cohorts onto the Court.

So…the Dems should convene with the Judiciary Committee today and loudly demand answers to extremely probing questions focusing on things Kavanaugh has done serving in the White House. Over and over again they should refer to the more than 100,000 documents the White House is preventing the Senate, not to mention the public, from seeing. This is an extremely controversial nominee who went through a three-year delay process when Bush/Cheney appointed him to the Circuit Court back in 2004. Surely a three-month delay is now warranted! And here are the reasons:

Kavanaugh is an extreme ideological choice who will alter the very nature of the Supreme Court for a generation if confirmed,

Kavanaugh is nominated by a President himself facing impeachment on top of an unparalleled record of lies and mental instability…an impeachment phalanx which in fact the Supreme Court may well have to adjudicate.

Kavanaugh’s nomination may have resulted from a secret deal Trump made with Justice Kennedy to get him to retire with various payoffs to himself, family, and friends to come,

The election is approaching and remember what the Republicans did to President Obama’s nominee just a few years ago,

And more than 100,000 documents are being withheld by the White House even from the Senators who are being asked to confirm Kavanaugh.

So…when they have finished their first round of questions the Dems should be prepared with a historic statement demanding the release of all the White House documents from years past that relate to Kavanaugh, as well as any and all meetings held by White House officials, including the President, with Justice Kennedy that relate to Kavanaugh.

The White House will continue to balk of course. They already know what they are hiding and why.

So…so should the Democrats. They should make their profound statement public as they walk out of the Committee Hearing leaving only the Republicans. They should make it clear they are prepared to return if and when the now secret documents, and all the White House dealings with Kennedy, are at the very least made available to the members of the Senate.

