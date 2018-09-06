Imran Khan – Terrible Start!

Talk about humiliation on top of insult! And add to that it’s not just more of the same, it’s worse!

The new Pakistan PM put up with a quick couple of hours visit by the American Sec of State and top military officials the other day as they headed to India to further enhance the U.S.-India alliance! Before leaving Washington the Americans cancelled more money and benefits, already quite limited, due Pakistan! And on the way the Americans announced that the new regional envoy is a long-time anti-Pakistani super-neocon among those responsible for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in the first place!

Imran Khan should have told Pompeo don’t bother stopping here; we’re too busy taking care of things ourselves, working more closely with China and Russia, and making sure we can contain India as well as work things out ourselves with neighboring Afghanistan. Bad start Imran!

Advertisements