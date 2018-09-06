Trump’s BIG One!

He’s not just grossly unfit and exceedingly dangerous, he’s mentally ill with a disease that only gets worse as pressure and personal assault escalate. Plus the super Neocons and Zionists — along with the Israeli and Saudi lobbies that have such combined power in Washington and with the media — are trying to maneuver him into giving the ok for a grand enlarged Middle East regional war involving Syria, Lebanon and Iran…and coming up against Russia for the first time (1973 with the ‘Nuclear Alert’ it was the Soviet Union. And so it’s time for the Doomsday Clock people to rise up to this unprecedented challenge and move the clock, in an unprecedented way for the second time this year, to 1.5 minutes to Midnight!

