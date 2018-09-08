Megalomaniac Saudi ‘Crown Prince’

The Saudis have an extremist megalomaniac as their acting King, titularly ‘Crown Prince’ at the moment. The Saudis thought they could control the region but in the process they have destroyed Syria and Yemen while further aligning themselves not only with the US and UK but Israel — so add to the destroyed countries Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and of course Palestine, which they have now totally abandoned to Israel.

At home in “The Kingdom” the repression is more severe than ever. The latest is criminalizing not only criticism of MBS and the Saudi government in any way but even outlawing satire! A few days ago MBS’s public prosecutor declared — via twitter mind you! — “Producing and distributing content that ridicules, mocks, provokes and disrupts public order, religious values and public morals through social media … will be considered a cybercrime punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of three million riyals ($800,000).”

