NO THANK YOU Apple…Facebook, Twitter. We don’t need or want you, especially in collusion with government, telling us what is “Objectionable Content” and using the tools of repression…censoring, banning, defaming using the latest “politically correct” excuses.

I’m no fan of Alex Jones. At a Washington event months ago when everyone was running to have their picture taken with him, he walked right by me a few times and once we were getting a drink at the same place and time…I never even said hi or wanted a picture. BUT…once the private media biggies, especially as they have become the news aggregators/monopolists even more than the big newspapers or networks, start telling us who is “objectionable”, what is “conspiracy”, what is “hate”, they have crossed big red lines.

Get this! According to Apple the guidelines Jones violated, which they now summarize as “objectionable content” bar “defamatory, discriminatory, or mean-spirited content, including references or commentary about religion, race, sexual orientation, gender, national/ethnic origin, or other targeted groups, particularly if the app is likely to humiliate, intimidate, or place a targeted individual or group in harm’s way.”

We have a very long legal constitutional tradition in this country about what people can say/write, and what they cannot, and for what reasons. Government has tried to interfere and in most cases been shot down. The oligarchs have bought up the big media of all kinds and tried to interfere, only to find that their readers and viewers were finding other ways and disserting them. Now the social media giants, spurred on by government and lobbyists, are trying to interfere, and we should all be telling them “NO THANKS”, BUTT OUT”!

