PLO DC Office Ordered Closed

Actually we should all be cheering. Long ago the PA/PLO became a US/Israel contractor, a sub-agent of the Israeli occupation. Sure, the rhetoric has been different; but the realities have been clear for some time. Both Edward Said and Haider Abdul-Shafi warned of this back in 1993 refusing to even to attend the White House extravaganza. I predicted that very day while doing the live commentary for CTV it was a forced political marriage bound to fail — but I only had the confidence to do so having talked to both Said and Abdul-Shafi in the preceding days — http://vimeo.com/channels/mabctv

Abbas should have long ago resigned (actually he’s illegitimate in multiple ways to start with but that’s a much longer story), disbanded the PA, admitted his gross historic mistakes, insisted the U.N. reassume responsibility for occupied Palestine, and in today’s context call on the nations and the peoples of the world to endorse BDS against Israel.

Trump’s totally false Super Zionist “Peace Plan” is coming and that’s why the Palestinian people are being further tortured into submission. Closing the DC Office is part of the plan along with Jerusalem, defunding UNRWA, destroying Gaza, ending refugee right of return, ending involvement with the Human Rights Commission and UNESCO. Also at this point the Super Zionists — led by Kushner and Bibi with lieutenants Greenblatt and Friedman and Saudi MBS — may very well welcome an end to the PA under Abbas. They have other quislings in mind to take over — call it a kind of stealth regime change for Ramallah. But even so it’s long overdue and if properly done can be used to greatly benefit the historic cause of Palestine while greatly isolating Israel and the U.S.

