Yesterday the LATimes featured an article detailing that after 17 years Al-Qaeda and other organizations fighting the U.S. are stronger than ever, as is the Taliban in Afghanistan! Add to this picture that the U.S. is about to further intervene in Syria, is preparing to take down Iran and Lebanon, and in coordination with Israel and Saudi Arabia is trying to create an “Arab NATO” force to do its bidding throughout the Middle East. See MiddleEast.Org

