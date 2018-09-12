Arrest U.S. Officials traveling abroad

The Americans have brought this on themselves. Now that Trump and his radical war-monger extreme-neocon super-Zionist National Security Adviser Bolton have not only sworn themselves to defy the International Criminal Court but to arrest the Justices, and those who work with them, if they travel to the U.S., it’s time for major counter measures.

First, whatever their intentions were before based on international law, now the ICC must move forward with principled and evidence-based prosecutions of the most culpable Israeli, U.S. and other officials. U.S. threats, blackmail, and subversion cannot be allowed to prevail.

Second, it’s time for other governments, with encouragement from U.N. bodies, jurists, and international NGOs, to counter what the U.S. has now done. This means soon, if the U.S. proceeds, the possibility of arrest warrants for U.S. and Israeli officials who are seriously accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity if appropriate evidence and laws so warrant.

